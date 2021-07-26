BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th.

TSE ZWB traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$20.52. 56,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,386. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 52-week low of C$14.94 and a 52-week high of C$21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.67.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.