BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE ZEB traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$35.89. 485,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,381. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$23.82 and a 52 week high of C$36.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.09.

