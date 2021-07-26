Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.