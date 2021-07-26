BOOM (BOOM) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $46,779.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014755 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00797993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,758,139 coins and its circulating supply is 778,727,406 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.