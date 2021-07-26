Boralex (TSE:BLX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.23 on Thursday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$32.24 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

