BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.48.

NYSE:BP opened at $23.54 on Friday. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

