BRF (BRFS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BRF (NYSE: BRFS) recently:

7/21/2021 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company's products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. "

7/20/2021 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/7/2021 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.10 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.40 price target on the stock.

BRFS traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $5.04. 27,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.82. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. Analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 154,171 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 910,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 711,156 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

