Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $624,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.04. 129,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

