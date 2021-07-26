Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $741,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $442.33. 197,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.55 and a one year high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.