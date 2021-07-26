Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,646 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,646 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Target accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.23. 95,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $121.82 and a 52-week high of $261.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

