Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $112,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 55,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,570. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

