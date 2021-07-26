Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Qorvo comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.31 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.