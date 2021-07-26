Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 115,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.