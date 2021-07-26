Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,434. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

