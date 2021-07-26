Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post sales of $1.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $9.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.25 million to $9.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,200. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.