Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. Kamada posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.56 on Friday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $247.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

