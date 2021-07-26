Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce $297.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.20 million and the highest is $300.00 million. Masimo reported sales of $300.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Masimo stock traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,414. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,059,000 after purchasing an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

