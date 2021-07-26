Brokerages Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce sales of $293.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.10 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $298.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 130,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

