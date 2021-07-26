Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Prologis posted sales of $980.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.98. 1,789,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

