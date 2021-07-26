Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,427. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28.

In other news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

