Brokerages Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. The Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

