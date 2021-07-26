Brokerages Expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.46. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ares Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ares Management by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.60. 1,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.