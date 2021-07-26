Brokerages Expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. LPL Financial posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LPL Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,591. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.