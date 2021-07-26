Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.24. MSCI posted earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $578.95 on Monday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $580.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

