Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.53 Million

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report $62.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.99 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $103.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $282.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $288.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $354.98 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $357.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NPTN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 183,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $465.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

