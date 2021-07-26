Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $446.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.70 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 19,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,870. The firm has a market cap of $939.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

