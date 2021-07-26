Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,602. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.