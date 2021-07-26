Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target at $14.39

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 285,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.