Brokerages Set Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target at $14.39

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.39.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 285,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,040 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
