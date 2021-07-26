Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $86.78

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. 14,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of -289.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

