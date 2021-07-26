Brokerages Set FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Target Price at $18.25

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,151. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

