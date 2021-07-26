Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT at $33.14

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 17,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,998. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

