Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price at $134.88

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 242.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,791 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 522,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.38. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

