Brokerages Set Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) PT at $93.00

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSREF shares. Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

SSREF stock remained flat at $$87.87 on Monday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

