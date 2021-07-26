Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Target Price at $332.92

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.14. 169,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The stock has a market cap of $352.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and decor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

