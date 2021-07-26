Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lightspeed Pos’ Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lightspeed Pos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.78 million.

