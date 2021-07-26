Brokers Set Expectations for Anthem, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anthem in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper anticipates that the company will earn $5.89 per share for the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $382.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,882,000 after buying an additional 167,364 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,567,000 after buying an additional 274,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

