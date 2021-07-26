Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Down 6.3%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.58. 6,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 186,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 696,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,353,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $22,710,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $9,500,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,251.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.