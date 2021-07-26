BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.89.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

