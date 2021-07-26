Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 17,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 28,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

