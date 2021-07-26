Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,938.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,844.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

