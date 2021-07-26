California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $2,067,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

