California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

