California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock worth $1,113,301 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.02 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

