California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.91 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $9,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 271,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 210,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.01 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

