California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.24. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

