California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $9.38 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 683,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in NOV by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.57 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.76.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

