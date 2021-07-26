California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,951 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Syneos Health worth $10,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNH opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.12. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

