California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARWR opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

