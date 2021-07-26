Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $160.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix posted sales of $119.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $630.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. 20,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,212. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.