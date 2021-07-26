Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009,300 shares during the period. Callaway Golf makes up about 1.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $28,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 17.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Truist boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.42. 10,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.